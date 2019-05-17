<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Football is a simple game, meaning if Lionel Messi is on the ball for Barcelona, the chances are they will succeed.

And when Frenkie de Jong makes his summer switch to the Camp Nou, he isn’t looking to complicate things.

In fact, as part of the excitable Dutchman’s plan to perform, he joked that he’ll be giving the star man plenty of the ball.

“I can’t wait to see Messi during training. I think I am just going to pass every ball to him,” he laughed in a Fox Sports interview.

“But I won’t change the way I am even if I receive more more of the spotlight at Barcelona.

“I’m curious to see how I can perform there and I’m eager to learn from the best at that club.”

De Jong’s move to the Spanish champions was confirmed in January, for a fee in the region of €75m.