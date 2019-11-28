<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

French international Loic Remy has hail Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen for his superlative performances for their modest French Club Lille Metropole.

Osimhen has been instant hit in France since his arrival from Belgian side Royal Charleroi in June.

Osimhen is accounted for eleven of Lille’s 21 goals this season, the 20-year-old has scored seven league goals, two in the Champions League, and bagged two assists for Les Douges top scorer in all competition.

Loic Remy who won the English premier league title with Chelsea back in 2014 has hall the striker and declared that he is going to be a big player in the future.

“I think Victor was a big discovery for everyone and it once again underlines the wise recruitment choices of the club who were very shrewd in the choice that they made, Remy said.

“I think Victor is a player with a big future. I am at the stage now where I can identify players who have potential and who are serious, and diligent in all that they do, and he strikes me as that type of player.”

“He trains with intensity, he is a real goalscorer who works on a personal level even after team sessions, whether it be weight lifting or whether taking the time to look after himself.”

Remy has been used as back up for the Nigerian for most part of the season and the experienced forward insists there is no animosity between them as it has been reported in some quarters.

“So yes, Victor is a complete player for me and he has a big future. Some people like to compare us as we are two attackers: Sometimes one plays and the other doesn’t, but there is no animosity between us.”

“He is someone I like, and as I said, someone, I feel has a great future if he continues putting the serious work, Remy added.