Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has scored another feat after hitting target for French Ligue 1 side, Lille.

The Nigerian forward who was recently named Lille’s Player of the Month for August entered the record books after scoring his fifth goal against Angers on Friday night.

He made history for becoming the first player after Mario Balotelli to score five goals in five league matches according to Opta Statistics. Balotelli did it in 2016.

“5 – Victor Osimhen became the first player to score 5 goals or more in his first 5 Ligue 1 games since Mario Balotelli in September-October 2016 (6). Beefy. @losclive @OptaJean,” the France based firm posted on their Twitter handle.

Lille who won the match 2-1 are joint second on the table behind French champions Paris Saint-Germain with three wins out of five matches.

The 20-year-old striker scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in the recent 2-2 draw with Ukraine.

Osimhen has scored two brace for Lille since he joined from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi in the summer.

He scored his first brace on his debut for Lille in a 2-1 win over Nantes in their first Ligue 1 game of the season.