Victor Osimhen’s Lille have been drawn to face Olympique Lyon in the semi-final of the French League Cup.

The draw which was held on Thursday night, will see Lyon host the game billed for 21 or 22 January, 2020.

In the other semi-final, Reim will welcome Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.





Lille will be hoping to make it a second final appearance in the League Cup.

Their only appearance in the final was in 2016 when they lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon last played in the final in 2014 where they also lost to Paris Saint-Germain 2-1.

Lyon’s only triumph in the League Cup was in 2001.