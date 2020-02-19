<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A French football player has been handed down a five-year ban for bitting a rival player’s penis.

The victim reportedly received 10 stitches and was forced to take four days off work.

The amateur player has been given a five-year suspension from his local league in eastern France after a wild post-match carpark brawl that climaxed with the ultimate low blow.

A second Treville player joined in the fight, supposedly to break it up but then another Soetrich team member jumped into the fracas and bit the penis of the would-be peacemaker, according to a French news outlet.

“The events took place after the match, in the stadium car park. There was an altercation, an escalation and things got worse,” Emmanuel Saling of the Mosellan football district said.





He said the blame for the ugly incident was “more or less shared”.

“The case was a bit saucy, but … there must have been some nasty tension, so the smiles on the disciplinary committee quickly faded,” Saling said.

Because the “case was quite original”, the disciplinary committee had called on an expert witness before handing down the five-year ban to the Soetrich player,” Saling explained.

The Terville player, who received the gruesome penis injury, was suspended for six months.

Terville should have scored their first points of the season from the 1-1 draw but that was negated when they were handed down a penalty of two points and a €200 (NZ$337) fine for the lack of reaction from club officials when the fight broke out and failing to meet their safety obligations as hosts of the match.