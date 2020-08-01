



France and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti does not want to quit the Camp Nou this summer and will fight for his place to stay at the club.

According to Diario Sport, the central defender wants to see through his current deal at the club through to the summer of 2023 and attempt to force his way back into the starting XI.

Umtiti has had decreasing prominence at the club in recent seasons, primarily due to injury issues surrounding a recurring knee problem.

The Cameroon-born defender has lost his place in the France international side with Clement Lenglet – his Barca teammate – often preferred in both line-ups, while Gerard Pique is still first choice central defender at the Camp Nou.





Umtiti’s contract at Barcelona runs through to the summer of 2023 and he is still keen to fight for his first-team place, but the club are keen to clear him from the wage bill for next season.

Ronald Araujo has also been promoted to the first-team squad while Barcelona transfer news has also linked them with a return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

Now it appears that whilst the club are willing to cash-in on the injury-prone defender, he is ready to try to prove the doubters wrong and win back his place.