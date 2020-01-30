<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Victor Osimhen’s head coach at Lille, Christophe Galtier, says his team did not deserve to qualify for the quarter-finals of the French Cup ahead of fourth division side Epinal.

Osimhen was introduced in the second half but failed to inspire his side as they fell to a shock 2-1 loss at Epinal.

Lille had taken the lead in the eight minute through Loic Remy but second half strikes by Jean-Philippe Krasso in the 56th and 62nd minutes, secured the win for the home team.

And reacting to the defeat, Galtier lacked fighting spirit and desire.

“We were never in the match,” Galtier was quoted on Lille’s Twitter handle.

“I would like to congratulate Épinal and their coach who deserve their qualification.





“We were beaten in fighting spirit and in the desire to qualify. We can’t take it out on us, we didn’t deserve much. ”

Galtier also commented on the changes he made in his team’s line-up.

“I made some choices in the starting 11 compared to the busy schedule,” he said.

“You had to be in a different state of mind for this to happen. On the starting line-up, there were a lot of players who know Ligue 1 and even the Champions League.”

Lille will now shift attention to the league as they will be guests to Strasbourg on Saturday.

They are currently seventh on 31 points in the league table, two points away from the Europa League spot.