Onazi Ogenyi has completed a permanent move to Denizlispor on a one-and-half-year deal.

Denizlispor confirmed the capture of Onazi, who joined as a free Agent after he was released by Trabzonspor.

The 27 year-old had been out of action for a year for an Achilles tendon rupture.

He was out for 252 days, but returned in 2019 and featured in a Europa League game.

However, Trabzonspor opted not to renew the Midfielder’s contract and allowed him leave on a free – his deal was due until the end of the season.

The move was confirmed on Wednesday by Super Lig side Denizlispor on twitter:





👊🏻 HOŞ GELDİN ONAZİ!

Kulübümüz, Nijeryalı oyuncu Ogenyi Eddy Onazi ile 1 yılı opsiyonlu olmak üzere 1.5 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı.#YukatelDenizlispor pic.twitter.com/Rq19XNvrjr — Denizlispor Kulübü (@Denizlispor_) January 15, 2020

Onazi will reunited with former Trabzon teammate Hugo Rodallega and hope to also find his form again.

He would also be looking to get ba ck his place in the national team, having been away since the world cup in Russia.

Also, he missed the AFCON 2019 and had not fully recovered when the Super Eagles got their AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign.