Former Super Eagles defender and free agent Godfrey Oboabona could be soon heading to Cyprus if arrangements came through.

Oboabona has just returned from an unsuccessful trip to France, where he tried out with an undisclosed Ligue 1 side.

He is a free agent after his contract in Saudi Arabia was cancelled.

Though the identity of the Cyprus club could not be disclosed, the agent handling the potential transfer said it is still work in progress.

“We just want his consent. My partner in Europe is handling it”, the intermediary said.

Oboabona won the 2013 AFCON with Super Eagles in South Africa and also made the cut for the FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil.

The former Sunshine Stars skipper spent four seasons at Turkish side Rizespor before a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli in 2017.

With his Saudi spell ended prematurely, Oboabona has been linked to a move to Cyprus.

“Nobody has told me anything about a move to Cyprus”, the reliable stopper quipped.

“Right now, I’m still in Lagos but truth is I’ve not had any contact or talks with anyone as regards a move to Cyprus.”