Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg is confident the Gunners have the quality to finish in the top-four after their 2-2 away draw against Norwich City in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Carrow Road.

Ljungberg took over from Unai Emery who was sacked on Friday following a poor run of results.

A brace from skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, secured a share of the points for Arsenal. Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell were the scorers of Norwich’s goals.

The draw means Arsenal, who have now gone eight consecutive games without a win, sit eighth on 19 points in the league table, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

And when asked if Arsenal can earn a Champions League berth in this campaign Ljungberg replied: “100 per cent”.

“People drop points here and there, we drop points, so it’s a bit of a crazy league at the moment. But of course I think Arsenal can go back to the top four,” he said.

“I don’t know if you saw it, but when we went 1-0 down, the players weren’t shaking their heads, they were actually going ‘come on guys we can sort this out’. That shows they believe they are quality players.

“I’m extremely proud of the players that they came back twice, especially as they scored just before half-time. You get that and morale goes down but they came out fighting and got it done.

“We need to change a negative trend plus, with our run that was a difficult game and the players did really well.”

Ljungberg, a two-time Premier League winner, reveals he is in the process of finalising the makeup of his temporary backroom team and vows to adopt a straightforward approach with Arsenal’s players.

“Normally a pre-season is five-six weeks and you can implement how you want to play football but I don’t have that,” he explained.

“I just try to do small building blocks and try to change things in a slow tempo so people can understand and practice. Now players need to recover and we’ll probably get one and a half sessions but that’s football.

“I just try to make things simple as possible and hopefully we get better.”