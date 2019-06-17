<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Arsenal have announced some significant changes to their coaching structure ahead of the new season.

Former Gunners midfielder Freddie Ljungberg – who was previously working with the U23s – has been promoted to assistant first-team coach.

Meanwhile, former defender Steve Bould has switched roles with Llungberg and will now lead the club’s U23s team instead.

A statement released via the club’s official website on Monday read: “Our goal is to create a ‘transition team’ which will collectively manage a player’s development through some of the hardest and most challenging periods of their professional lives.

“The aim is to create a clear framework for our young players to fulfil their potential at the highest level.”

Additionally, first-team goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo will now take the lead on the transition of our young goalkeepers from academy to senior football, while loan manager Ben Knapper will complete the ‘transition team’.

Former Sweden international Llungberg made over 200 appearances for Arsenal between 1998 and 2007 before returning to the club as coach of the U16s in 2018.

“I’m really excited by this opportunity to continue helping develop and work with some of the great young players we have coming through in the first-team environment and to work alongside Unai and his coaching team to help Arsenal win trophies,” the 42-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I’m looking forward to working in this new structure and to pass on my experience and knowledge about what is needed to succeed at this level.”

Bould, meanwhile, returned to Arsenal as Arsène Wenger’s assistant manager in 2011, having previously spent 11 years at the club as player.

“I have always had a deep commitment to developing young players and am delighted to be back working in an area which is so important to the future of our club,” said the former England international.

“We have great young players and my job will be to help them maximise their potential.”