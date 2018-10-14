



Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed that Thierry Henry and Gilberto Silva were among his Premier League heroes in his younger years.

The Brazil international joined the Old Trafford club in the close season from Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring one goal in his first seven appearances.

The 25-year-old has been left out of the starting XI in each of United’s last four matches, however, as Jose Mourinho’s side struggle for consistency at the start of the season.

And Fred admits that he was always keeping a close eye on developments in England’s top flight as a youngster, revealing that two former Arsenal stars were players he particularly admired.

“I always watched a lot of English football. It has always been really strong,” he told United’s official club website .

“I used to watch United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, when Gilberto Silva used to play there. I have many idols like Gilberto, Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes – many great players that have been here as well.”

Fred spent five years in Ukraine with Shakhtar before his switch to United, and although his new surroundings are vastly different, he is adapting to the language and is happy to have Portuguese and Spanish-speaking team-mates.

“I managed to do some classes in Ukraine but people there didn’t really speak English,” he added. “They spoke Russian so that’s what I learned there.

“I didn’t get to practice much English but now I’m here and I’m going to classes. I want to learn as quickly as possible because I know it will help me to integrate and adapt here.

“I already know a lot of sentences, many words – ‘How are you?’ – I know how to communicate. I’m studying, so hopefully I will be better in no time.

“My wife talks a lot with Fernandinho and Ederson’s wives. For the players, the fixtures and training schedules are very different so we end up not having time.

“I hang out more with the United squad – Andreas Pereira and the players who speak Spanish. Even those who speak English. We meet after work to play video games and have dinner. It is important for the team. Paul Pogba, Andreas, Eric Bailly… we are close friends.”