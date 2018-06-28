Brazil midfielder Fred thanked Manchester United teammate Nemanja Matic for welcoming to the club after the Selecao’s 2-0 World Cup victory over Serbia on Wednesday and reckoned the towering midfielder will be a “great teammate” once the two join forces at Old Trafford next season.

Fred, 25, signed a five-year contract with the Premier League club after moving from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of €55 million last week.

The Brazil reserve has yet to feature at this summer’s World Cup. However, he found time to exchange shirts and chat with the Serbia midfielder following Wednesday’s match in Moscow.

“It was a nice chat with him, he welcomed me for coming to the great club that is Manchester,” Fred said. “We exchanged shirts, too, he will be a great teammate.”

With Brazil on to the round-of-16 in Russia, Fred admitted he hasn’t thought much about life at United just yet.

He said: “It’s a big change, but I have not stopped yet … It still hasn’t set in, I’m very focused here on the World Cup.

“I do not think much about it, but it’s a great club in Europe, it’s one of the biggest, so I’m very happy for that.”