



Fred has told his Manchester United teammates the only way to ease the pressure at Old Trafford is to improve results.

Jose Mourinho’s side have won just five of their first 11 games of the season and sit eighth in the Premier League table, seven points behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The disappointing start to the campaign has led to question marks over Mourinho’s position and Fred, a £47 million summer signing from Shakhtar Donetsk, insists the only way to fix the situation is to win games.

“Manchester United is a huge team, so, if results are not coming, people and the press will wonder why, for sure,” the midfielder said after joining up with Brazil.

“They’ll think something is wrong, so that’s normal, that’s a pressure you have anywhere, in a company, if results don’t show up.

“And Man United is not different, with such the quality and importance they have.”

Fred started the season as a regular in Mourinho’s team but has failed to start any of the last four games.

After five seasons in Ukraine, the 25-year-old is still getting to know the Premier League and has set his sights on playing a more central role after the international break.

“I’m very happy in this new life I’m having, at this new club. I’m adapting. That’s a bit different for me but very nice,” he said.

“They help me a lot to adapt and in everything, to learn English. This is very important for me.

“The championship is very different from the one I was playing before, so I’m trying to adapt as fast as I can, watch the players when they’re training, the way they work, the positions they have.

“I guess this makes it easier for me to get adapted. I hope to keep strong and focused to play more with Manchester.”