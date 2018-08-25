Manchester United midfielder Fred denied there is a rift between the players and manager Jose Mourinho and said everyone at the club is on the same page.

Mourinho said in a news conference on Friday that it has been a “difficult week” following the 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

But ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Old Trafford on Monday, Fred said everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“The media love to talk,” Fred told ESPN Brasil. “The dressing room has an excellent atmosphere. From what I’ve seen since I arrived, no one has a problem with anybody. It’s the contrary. Everyone wants to help everyone.

“[The criticism] is normal. We lost a match. It is a big team, a European giant. It is normal that people talk, but Mourinho is a great manager. I am really happy to be working with him. I’m really happy to be part of this group as well, because it is a really good and closed group. We are all finding solutions to help us improve on the pitch to find our victories.”

United, who started their season with a win and a defeat, will face Tottenham in their first clash against a top-six side this season.

It offers the chance a chance to lift the mood around the club after a summer of turmoil and an indifferent start to the new campaign.

“No one is happy after a defeat,” Fred said. “I was very angry about this defeat [against Brighton] and we could have gone top, but this is football. Unfortunately, we didn’t play well, but now we have a big game in front of us and we need to try to improve and look for the victory.

“Unfortunately, the last match didn’t go as well, but day by day we are getting to know each other a little more and I am certain that this squad get better.”