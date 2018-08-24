Manchester United must beat Tottenham on Monday to overcome the surprise loss to Brighton and keep pace with their Premier League rivals, says Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred).

United crashed to a 3-2 defeat at Brighton last weekend to lose some early ground to defending champions Manchester City, as well as title contenders Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

“We know Tottenham are a great team but we need to get the win if we are to aspire to win the league… it’s a very important game,’’ Fred says.

Fred enjoyed a winning start at Old Trafford with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City but the 25-year-old said Jose Mourinho’s team were second best to Brighton in all departments.

“The Premier League is a great league and there are a lot of great teams and Brighton were better than United,’’ the former Shakhtar Donetsk player added.

“Going into the next game, we want to be focused and we want to win so we can stay in the race for the title.’’