Super Falcons winger Fransisca Ordega said the team struggled against Algeria in Olympic qualifiers as a result of lack of proper understanding in the team.

The Super Falcons defeated Algeria 1-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday to qualify 3-0 aggregate and moved to the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

After winning the first meeting 2-0 in Algiers, the African champions struggled to break down the North African in Lagos and needed a solitary effort from Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala to win the game.

The game saw Thomas Dennerby mixed the foreign-based players, who were absent in the first leg, with new faces in the team and Ordega believed it’s one of the reasons for the team struggled.

“We have new players coming into the team, this is the first time I’m seeing some of them”.

”There was no much understanding, but with time we will get better because we are professionals”. She said.

However, Asisat Oshoala’s goal was enough to send Thomas Dennerby side to the third round against either Mali or Cote d’Ivoire.