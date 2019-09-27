<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Franklin Sasere has linked up with Swiss club, FC Lugano, from Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Sunshine Stars.

Sasere penned a three-year deal with Lugano for an undisclosed fee on Thursday.

The forward who has been handed the number 27 jersey will have the opportunity of playing in the UEFA Europa League for Lugano this season.

Morocco’s Younes Bnou Marzouk and Cote d’Ivoire’s Yao Eloge Koffi are the other Africans in the squad.

Sasere is expected to make his debut when Lugano welcome relegation-threatened Xamas to the Cornaredo Stadium on Sunday.

They are placed eighth in the Super League with six points from eight outings.