Nigeria midfielder Ogochukwu Onyeka Frank was on target for Midtjylland in their 2-2 draw with Esbjerg in the Danish Super League match on Sunday.

Onyeka opened the scoring for Midtjylland in the 47th minutes of the game at the Blue Waters Arena.

The home side leveled up through their Ukrainian import Vuriy Yakovenko in the 64th minutes and continued to dominate the game.

Jakob Poulsen who started his senior career with Esbjerg restored Midtjylland’s advantage with 19 minutes left on the clock.

Super Eagles sensation Paul Onuachu came in the second half of the game, the forward replaced Mayron Clayton a minute after the hour mark as Midtjylland look to put the game to bed, but it was Rodolph William who grabbed equalizer for Esbjerg with the last kick of the game.

Midtjylland remains second on the log with 62 points, 5 points behind leaders Kobenhavn having played 28 matches each.