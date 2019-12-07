<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insists he will always count on young talents such as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount despite having their transfer ban lifted on Friday.

The Blues will be able to recruit players in the January transfer window after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) halved their two-window transfer ban and cut their fine in two as well.

Lampard admitted that he is ready to add to his squad but only if new players will strengthen his options, while promising to keep faith with homegrown stars in the squad.

“The fans won’t lose that feeling for the young players; they won’t lose it because the young players are here to stay,” said Lampard.

“And the young players beneath that, if they train well enough and show enough then they’ll get their opportunities because that’s how I am here.

“So I don’t think there’s any problem with that, if we’re going to try and do something it will be for the improvement of the squad.

“But if you think we’re going to line up Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and sell them, we’re not.

“They’re here to stay so the fans will be happy that they can keep that relationship and know that anything we do going forward now will be to try and improve from that base.”