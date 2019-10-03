<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard on Wednesday responded to his side’s 2-1 victory over Lille in the UEFA Champions League at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

He however spoke highly of Nigeria international Victor Osimhen for making his defenders work extra hard.

“Osimhen was hugely impressive. Tonight was going to be a tough match for our defenders. His performance individually was really good,” Lampard told reporters.

“He has everything in his game and it was tough to play against him. I wish him well. He looks like he has a fantastic career ahead of him.”

Osimhen scored in the 33rd minute, his first Champions League goal in his career despite ending on the losing side.

He piled so much pressure on the Chelsea defence who should thank their keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for rising to the occasion.

Chelsea face Ajax in their next Champions league match.