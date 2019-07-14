<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has given his verdict on the club’s player Christian Pulisic.

The USA forward is prepared to cut his holiday short in a bid to join the team in their pre-season training so has to have a proper pre-season with his teammates.

Lampard is delighted with Pulisic’s attitude as the USA star is prepared to link up with his teammates in Japan on Tuesday, just nine days after playing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final- won by Mexico.

After their friendly win over St Patrick’s Athletic, Lampard said: “Christian is flying in separately to join us as he has had a short break.

“But, fair play, he wanted to get there quickly which I appreciate. It is how I would have been.

“We have injuries and we will need him.

“I have not met him, I have spoken to him, but it is a good impression.”

Lampard and his men will play Barcelona in their next pre-season game on Tuesday.