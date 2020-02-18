<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has provided the latest update on midfielder, N’Golo Kante’s injury after his side’s Premier League 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday night.

Mason Mount replaced Kante in the first half of the encounter after the France international sustained a knock at Stamford Bridge, as goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men all three points against the Blues.





Providing an update on Kante’s injury, Lampard told a post-match press conference as quoted by Chelsea’s official website: “It is an abductor injury.

“We will have to assess it, scan it, but it does not look great.

“I do not know yet if this present injury is related to his previous injury.

“I would not want to give you that information for now. I know it is the same leg, so it is similar.”