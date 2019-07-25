<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has tipped one of the Blue’s midfielder to shine in the upcoming season.

In the manager’s opinion, he feels Mateo Kovacic will come out good for Chelsea this season after the Croatian star made his move permanent after his loan spell last season from Real Madrid.

The former Real Madrid star was a used regularly under Chelsea, former manager, Maurizio Sarri last season but failed to find the back off the next in 32 Premier League games for the Blues.

Kovacic, 25, is hoping to hold down a regular spot in the team and Lampard feels the Croatian midfielder has a lot to offer when the season begins.

Speaking after Chelsea won Barcelona 2-1 in the pre-season friendly, Lampard said: “I really liked Kovacic last season, I watched Chelsea a lot,

“I saw lots in his game I really liked and what I’ve found here on this tour from the first day he turned up is a hungry attitude, desire to work and incredible talent on the ball and I want to work with him and help him improve.

“I think there’s so much talent there and I really like him.

“I’m really pleased, we know we’ve got numbers in midfield areas but I can’t help but be excited by some of the elements in his performance today and I think there’s even more to come.”

Sarri guided Chelsea to third position in the Premier League last season and won the Europa League as well.