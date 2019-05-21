<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keen on making The Blues skipper Tim Cahill his first summer signing if Derby County makes the cut to play in the Premier League next season.

The deal to bring Cahill to the Pride Park Stadium will be determined by Derby playing in the Premier League next season, The Ram will be the Championship play-off final over Aston Villa at the Wembley next Monday.

Cahill is a free agent after spending seven years at Chelsea from Bolton and Lampard believes Derby will be able to accommodate Cahill on financial terms.

The former England captain might also entertain the prospect of taking a pay cut to join Derby but is in a strong negotiating position given the fact that he’s available on a free which gives clubs leeway to cut a deal.

Cahill enjoyed a glittering career at The Bridge winning the two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League but he was unable to break into Maurizio Sarri’s team last season with the Italian manager offering no explanation for his decision to drop the team’s captain.

Derby will face competition from West Ham, Southampton and Sheffield United for the signature of Cahill.