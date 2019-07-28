<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea midfielders, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko, are set to leave the club, following Frank Lampard’s assessment of their pre-season tour to Japan.

Lampard, who can’t sign players because of a transfer ban, wanted to take a proper look at his squad in the Far East, before deciding on their futures.

Having done so, the former England international, now deems the £75 million pair as surplus to requirements.

Drinkwater, who won the Premier League with Leicester City, has played only 23 times for Chelsea following his £35 million move in 2017.

His last appearance came against Manchester City in the Community Shield last August.

Bakayoko, 24, joined from Monaco the same summer as Drinkwater. But he was loaned out to AC Milan last season, after struggling in the Premier League.

With Lampard restricted to 17 overseas players in Chelsea’s Premier League squad, he has decided that Bakayoko can be sacrificed with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and N’Golo Kante better options in midfield.