Frank Lampard’s shock as Chelsea ace Tariq Lamptey rejects new contract offer to join another Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion on the transfer deadline day.

The 19-year-old of a Ghanaian descent who made his debut in the Premier League win away to Arsenal last month was concerned by a clogged pathway into the first team with Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of him in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

According to Goal claims that Lamptey has shocked Frank Lampard by agreeing on a deal to leave the West London club for Graham Potter’s Brighton in January after rejecting a contract offer with the Europa League Champions.





The Blues have opted to cash the youngster now for £6million with Seagulls also able to wait and sign him for free in the summer but Brighton pushed to get the deal done with offers from Ligue 1 outfit Lille and Serie A giant Torino also on the table.

Lampard’s side travels to King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, as they look to return to winning ways in the Premier League after 2-2 scored draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.