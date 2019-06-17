<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The newly appointed Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keen on persuading Callum Hudson-Odoi to remain at the Stamford Bridge following his appointment.

The English star wanted to leave during the mid-season in the last campaign and he refused to sign a new deal.

However, an Achilles injury impacted any possible move this summer.

According to the report in the Daily Mail, Lampard is prepared to give Odoi a more playing time and could even have the number 10 shirt vacated by Eden Hazard.

Maurizio Sarri preferred the likes of Willian and Pedro on the wings than Odoi as the Italian manager favours experience than form, something Odoi frown at which was the reason he wants an exit out of Stamford Bridge but Lampard is prepared to encourage his stay at Stamford Bridge.