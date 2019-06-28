<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea potential manager will decide the future of three Blues players if he is installed as the head coach of the club.

Chelsea is prepared for a difficult summer due to the FIFA ban that hit the club that prevents them from signing new players this summer.

Though they have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport as per the transfer ban, the likes of Kurt Zouma and full-backs Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta’s future will be determined until Lampard takes full charge of the job, according to the Telegraph.

Chelsea is expected to make Mateo Kovacic’s move permanent as they aim to strike a deal with Real Madrid before the close of the transfer period.