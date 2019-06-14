<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is set for a return to the club as manager, accordig to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol.

According to Solhekol, Maurizio Sarri’s exit will be announced within 24 hours.

His departure will see Lampard appointed as the Blues’ first English manager in 23 years.

“Chelsea have agreed deal with Juventus for Maurizio Sarri. They’ll receive more than £5m compensation. Deal will be announced in next 24 hours.

“Expect Frank Lampard to become Chelsea’s first English manager in 23 years,” Solhekol tweeted.

Lampard’s only managerial experience has been with Derby County, where he has worked over the year in the English Championship.