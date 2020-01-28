<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has sanctioned the sale of Olivier Giroud before the end of the winter transfer period.

Giroud’s contract will expire in June and he is free to talk to any club outside England he is willing to leave before time in a bid to have more playing time ahead of the coming Euro 2020 tournament.

The World Cup winner has interest from Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Aston Villa.





The former Arsenal striker is evaluating his offers and he is expected to make a decision before the end of the month.

“There have been contacts with other clubs, and when it is all over, I will let you know.

“But that is not yet the case, and he is still one of our players.”

Chelsea is expected to sign a backup striker before the end of the month as well.