Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has sanctioned the move to offer starlet Reece James a new deal at the Stamford Bridge.
Lampard recommended the defender for a contract extension after his brilliant display in the first half of the season for Chelsea.
James is tipped to be a future star at the Stamford following his decent performance since his return to Chelsea from his loan spell Wigan.
The right-back has scored two goals and laid two assists for the Blues this season and his performance is rated high by Lampard.
The 20-year-old is one of the best crossers of the ball in the Premier League a weapon Chelsea is relying on to wreak havoc in opponent’s defence.
James has been likely to former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham.