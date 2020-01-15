Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has sanctioned the move to offer starlet Reece James a new deal at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has sanctioned the move to offer starlet Reece James a new deal at the Stamford Bridge.

Lampard recommended the defender for a contract extension after his brilliant display in the first half of the season for Chelsea.

James is tipped to be a future star at the Stamford following his decent performance since his return to Chelsea from his loan spell Wigan.


The right-back has scored two goals and laid two assists for the Blues this season and his performance is rated high by Lampard.

The 20-year-old is one of the best crossers of the ball in the Premier League a weapon Chelsea is relying on to wreak havoc in opponent’s defence.

James has been likely to former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories