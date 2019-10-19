<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has ruled out a January loan move for Christian Pulisic and that he is seeing the ‘bigger picture’ with the American.

The 21-year-old has had a difficult spell with the Blues in past six weeks, playing just 10 minutes of Premier League football since the end of August and only getting a start in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, the American appeared to be upset after being substituted in the 60 minute while playing for his country against Canada this week.

When asked if Pulisic could be loaned out in January when the transfer window opens again, Lampard flat-batted it with a simple: “No.”

There has been a lot of expectation on the young winger’s shoulders, having arrived from Borussia Dortmund for £58million and also having to replace Eden Hazard in the squad.

However, Pulisic has slipped down the pecking order for the Blues, with Lampard preferring Willian, Callum Hudson-Odoi or even Mason Mount in the wing areas.

But the Chelsea boss insists he is not concerned about the American and that he is looking towards the ‘big picture’ of what he could bring.

“With Christian he’s come to us in a big move, let’s make no mistake about it, and then he’s just turned 21 recently, and we’ve got a competitive squad here,” Lampard said.

“I said it before the last game, I always have a problem who to pick and people make my decisions in training or how they’re playing, and at the minute with winning four on the bounce I need the edge of staying in the team and keep performing and everyone is the same.

“With Christian coming here, we have to protect him for that fact because he’s young.

“Christian, as with every player in the squad, needs to work hard in training, keep improving in training, see the direction we’re going, be a part of it, and show what you can do on a match day, and all the players are the same there.

“It is [easy to forget his age]. You can look beyond that because he came through at a very young age at Dortmund and huge credit to him for that. It’s amazing to come through that. He was playing at a top level team at Dortmund.”