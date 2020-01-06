<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed what his team failed to do against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Chelsea won the tie with a comfortable scoreline of 2-0 but Lampard was not fully pleased with the Blues performance despite the victory.

Lampard is of the view that Chelsea failed to “occupy the box” especially in the second half, goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley gave Chelsea a comfortable lead in the first half.

‘I don’t like the way we don’t occupy the box enough. We need to occupy it more,’ Lampard told Chelsea TV after the win over Forest. ‘We need to have someone across the front post, generally, that’s your striker, midfield players arriving – not hanging outside the box – and opposite winger in the box. It might even be an opposite full-back in the box the way we want to play. ‘That’s something we need to get better at, for sure, because we are making some nice little effective combinations on the right.

‘We were, before Reece’s injury, in a few of the games here it looked like it was coming off, but it’s no good putting in a great cross and the crowd goes “oooh” and it goes through the other side or we’re not on it or they head it away. We have to occupy the box better.’