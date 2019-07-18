<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed how the Blues will face their opponents in the coming season.

Lampard enjoyed a good spell with Derby County last season, he led the Rams into the Championship play-off finals, he feels he has the talents at his disposal to challenge for the Premier League competitors when the season begins.

“With the squad we have we can be really competitive this year,” said Lampard.

“My job now is to work hard with them in pre-season. I like my team to play with a lot of energy and speed, with and without the ball. If we lose the ball I want to win it back as quickly as I can.

“When we have the ball I want to move the ball quickly and create chances to win games and to play football we enjoy. That’s my job now.

Chelsea will play Barcelona, Reading and Red Bull in their pre-season tour before they take on Manchester United at the Old Trafford in their Premier League opener.