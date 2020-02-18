<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea manager Frank Lamparp has blamed his players for being sloppy and making silly mistakes following their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Lampard also blamed his forwards for not converting their chances to score goals against the Red Devils during the encounter, adding that he doesn’t like losing home games.

Two goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side all three points against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.





“I do not like losing games, particularly at home,” Chelsea official website quoted Lampard as saying after the game.

“We had high chances, but we were not finishing them.

“Our forwards, including the strikers and wingers, are not scoring goals.

“We started slow, bit sloppy today against Man United and made silly mistakes in terms of allowing them headers in our box, particularly the set-piece,” he said.

He added: “United are a great counter-attacking side, but they did not give us many problems today, but we gave them headers, and that is something we cannot keep doing.”