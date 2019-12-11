<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is out to replace Real Madrid star Eden Hazard in the January transfer period.

Lampard is keen on signing a forward in January after the club’s ban has been lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week.

“I will look at all areas of the team,” Lampard told reporters after his team reached the last 16 of the Champions League by beating Lille 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

“But I think it was quite clear in the summer that you lose Eden Hazard, who was a huge part of scoring or creating our goals last season and the season before that, the high level of player he is.

“We’ve found ways as a team where we can still be competitive … But going forward if we’re looking at if we can get even better in forward areas to help competition… then I think we’ll always look at that.”

Lampard did not think that signing another striker might affect the confidence of younger players like Tammy Abraham, who has scored 13 goals for the club this season.

“I don’t think it is a concern at all because they are here to stay, I truly believe in that,” he added. “I believe in the quality of all the young players here.”

Up next for Chelsea is the clash against Bournemouth at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League.