



Former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has revealed that he has rejected several management offers after exiting Chelsea FC.

Lampard was sacked at Stamford Bridge after only 18 months in charge.

He has since been replaced by former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss, Thomas Tuchel.

However, Lampard is still being eyed by a few teams, but the ex-England midfielder feels the opportunities have not been quite right.





“Nobody wants to lose their job. But when you go into this career, it can happen, no matter how good you think you are.

“It’s given me a lot more time to be at home. It’s been great to be around the family.

“I’ve had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks, two months, that have been flattering, but not the right thing. They were not quite right,” Lampard said.