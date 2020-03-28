<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, accepts clubs cannot expect players to “push and push” themselves during the coronavirus pandemic – with no concrete timetable as to when football will return.

The Blues squad continue to train at home during the lockdown initiated by the government.

Given the current situation, the target date for a resumption of games from April 30 appears very optimistic.

Lampard, though, feels there is little else everyone at the club can do but try to stay focused on the bigger picture.

“It is very difficult at the moment because we have got nothing concrete in front of us,” Lampard said in FaceTime interview with Chelsea’s ‘The 5th Stand’ official club app.





“We have seen that things can change very quickly, so we can only go by the dates we have been given, at the moment it looks like May 1 or the end of April.

“But daily or probably weekly we are looking at it, saying: ‘well, how do we train? What does it look like?

“The last thing I want to do at this moment when the players are in this position when we don’t know when the games are going to be is to try and push and push and push (them) for no reason.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi is recovering well after testing positive for coronavirus earlier in March.