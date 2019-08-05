<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is prepared to listen to offer for two Blues players before the end of the summer window transfer, according to reports.

Lampard does not see Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater as part of his plan this season and both players out of his squad this summer.

The report in the Telegraph says that Chelsea is set to cash in on the stars as both were also omitted from their final pre-season friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Lampard and his men will entertain any deal for the duo either on permanent switches or loan bids.

The Blues have added Matteo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic to their squad this season after they agreed on the deals before been hit by the transfer ban.

Chelsea will start their Premier League campaign with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday.