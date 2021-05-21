Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has suggested he would not mind dropping back into the Championship for his next managerial role.

Lampard is yet to return to work after being sacked by Chelsea in January, but says he does not “have an ego” having managed in the Champions League and could return to the second tier for the right job.

The 42-year-old cut his managerial teeth in the Championship with Derby County, who the guided to the Playoff final in his sole season in charge, before taking the Chelsea job in the summer of 2019.

His connection with the club as a player undoubtably helped Lampard land the Stamford Bridge job despite his inexperience and it seems unlikely he will be afforded another chance at a club of similar size at this stage of his career.





He has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant Crystal Palace hot-seat, with Roy Hodgson to leave at the end of the season, but in an interview with The Times said he would even be open to dropping down a division.

“I’m not rushing into anything but if the opportunity arises and it’s the right one then I want to work again,” he said. “I love working in management more than I thought I would.

“I would take a view on going into the Championship. If it was the right club, the right project, for sure. I don’t have an ego where I feel just because I’ve managed in the Champions League, that’s the be-all and end-all.”