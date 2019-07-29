<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After leaving Chelsea’s pre-season tour in Japan after a knee injury, N’Golo Kanté is working hard to regain full fitness as he looks to return to form and help Chelsea during the new Premier League season.

Yet to be featured in a Frank Lampard lineup, Kanté is working on regaining full fitness, something he has struggled with since his hamstring and knee problems that date back to May.

Nevertheless, Lampard is hopeful that the 28-year-old will be ready to go by their Premier League opener versus Manchester United on August 11.

“Yeah, I am hopeful,” Lampard said following Chelsea’s victory over Reading. “I expect him to be training through the week with us to the point that next week he should be fully training.”

Despite the importance of Chelsea’s opening match versus Manchester United, Lampard stressed that Kante would not be rushed back.

“There are 50 to 60 odd games coming this season so I have to make sure I make the right call on that because the players here have been training very hard. He is a top-class player, so however much you want him in, at the same time you have to make sure he is as fit as he can be when he comes back.”