Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insists N’Golo Kante is ‘much more’ than a defensive midfielder.

The France international has endured an injury-interrupted start to the new season but has now returned to full fitness, a welcome boost for Chelsea who have midfielder Jorginho suspended for this weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho has developed a promising partnership alongside Mateo Kovacic in Kante’s absence, with many having debated what role the 28-year-old will fulfil once he returns to first-team action.

Kante has long been hailed as amongst the world’s best defensive midfielders, though was utilised in a more advanced role under former boss Maurizio Sarri last season, the Italian receiving widespread criticism for his deployment of the two-time title winner.

However, it seems as though Frank Lampard also believes that the World Cup winner is more than capable of playing further forward.

“I don’t think him being best defensive midfielder is the right story, he is much more than,” Lampard insisted at his pre-match press conference.

“He has shown all of those assets. He has shown that.

“It depends how we set up, he and Jorginho have different skills. It is not a like for like. As a unit.”

Fourth-placed Chelsea will be looking to maintain their push for a top-four finish by securing a sixth successive league win on Saturday, the Blues facing a Crystal Palace side sitting in ninth following their solid start to the campaign.