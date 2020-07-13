



Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has revealed there’s no panic after Manchester City won their appeal against a two-season Champions League ban.

The Blues are currently third in the table but face a hard-fought battle with the likes of Manchester United, Leicester and Wolves for the final top-four place.

If City’s ban had been upheld, fifth place would have been good enough for Europe’s premier competition next season, but now Chelsea need fourth.





“I was pretty neutral on it, I just listened to the verdict this morning,” he said at his pre-Norwich press conference on Monday.

“I genuinely don’t see beyond the games in hand, we have a few games and we want to win them and see if it gets us Champions League football. I was never pinning my hopes on [the verdict]. If we win enough games, we can get in.

“We’re sitting third, it’s in our hands. I wouldn’t have liked the players to have thought, ‘oh there’s an extra place, we can relax a little bit’.”