Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that Ethan Ampadu could leave the club on-loan this season.

Ampadu has not joined the Premier League club’s pre-season tour of Japan in anticipation of a move.

The 18-year-old made his debut in December 2017 and featured five times under Maurizio Sarri last term.

“Ethan is not here as we’re looking at the possibility of him going on loan for the season,” he told reporters.

“I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year, so naturally I’m a big fan.

“But with the minutes he played last year, I have to think of the bigger picture for both Ethan and Chelsea.”

According to BBC Sport, Aston Villa and Sheffield United are interested in signing the midfielder.