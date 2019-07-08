<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard head to the pre-season tour with Michy Bathshuayi and Kurt Zouma included in the squad to take a trip to Ireland for the clash against Bohemians FC and St Patrick’s Athletic.

Lampard will take time to assess the squad ahead of the trip to Japan for two matches later this month.

Lampard travelled to Ireland with a mix of first team stars as well as some young players, with several players given extra time off due to international commitments but will join up with the team later this week.

The likes of Michy Batshuayi, Kurt Zouma, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kenedy – all of whom are back following loan spells last season.