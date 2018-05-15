Harry Kane should be named as England captain for the World Cup as the striker is a “world star in football”, says former midfielder Frank Lampard.

Kane scored 41 goals in all competitions this season as Tottenham finished third in the Premier League.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate names his 23-man squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia on Wednesday.

“Kane is the talisman and has been incredible over the last three seasons,” Lampard told BBC Sport.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Kane has netted 135 goals for Spurs and his side have finished in the top three in each of the last three seasons.

Another candidate is Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, who has led his side to the Champions League final against Real Madrid on 26 May.

Former Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder Lampard, who won 106 caps for England, will be working as a pundit for the BBC during the World Cup.

He said: “Everyone knows Harry Kane and what he can do. He holds himself well and is the man who you say will start every game.

“Gareth Southgate won’t probably say that about any player but with what Kane has done, you would think he would be.

“I see no problems with his personality and the way he plays to do it and we do over-talk the captaincy role. Whoever Gareth gives it to – him or Jordan Henderson – they are the standout candidates and let the team get on with it.