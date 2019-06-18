<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Derby County manager Frank Lampard is in France to discuss his move to Chelsea with Roman Abramovich, according to report in The Sun.

The former Chelsea midfielder is in France for holiday where he would discuss the possibility of taking over the position left by Maurizio Sarri who departed for Juventus.

Derby owner Mel Morris is open to the move but made it clear that Chelsea will have to pay a consideration for the services of Lampard who still have a contract with the Rams.

Lampard is eager to take up the job and he has the support of the Blues fans who are willing to see their former star in the dugout.