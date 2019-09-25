<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is expected to start three fringe players against Grimsby in the Football League Cup third round on Wednesday at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has a young team and they are prepared to give rest to those that featured regularly ion the Premier League and give opportunities to those with limited time in the top flight.

It is not certain that Tammy Abraham will start up front, with either Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud expected to get the nod for the game, they are expected to use the opportunity to prove a point to Lampard.

Chelsea will, however, hand starts to a number of stars and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, as well as Christian Pulisic, could all be set to start, according to a report which was published by Football.London.

Ross Barkley is another Chelsea first-team player who is expected to start the game, added the report, the former Everton star missed a penalty in the Champions League against Valencia last week, it would be a perfect chance for him to regain his confidence in front of the home fans.