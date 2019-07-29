<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Although Chelsea are banned from registering new players this summer, it won’t stop them trimming down their bloated squad.

New boss Frank Lampard may be unable to recruit reinforcements but has decided to wield the axe after his side’s pre-season tour of Japan.

The Daily Mail report that he wants to sell both Tiémoué Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater before the transfer window closes.

Lampard ran the rule over both players during the Blues’ jaunt to Asia and has decided they will not feature in his plans.

Drinkwater arrived two years ago from Leicester City in a £35m move but made just one solitary appearance last season in the Community Shield.

Midfield colleague Bakayoko also joined in 2017 but struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

He spent a reasonably successful spell on loan at Milan last year, although he opted against a return due to racist incidents which marred his time there.

Everton have been reported in the same story as a a possible destination for the Frenchman as they look to replace the outgoing Idrissa Gueye.